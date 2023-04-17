Tobam Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.4 %

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,893. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

