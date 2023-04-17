Tobam Sells 40,554 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,554 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.76.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.57. The stock had a trading volume of 339,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

