Tobam Sells 134,887 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,887 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 341,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,269. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

