Tobam Purchases 74,969 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.12% of GameStop worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GameStop by 308.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 231.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. 1,070,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,693. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Insider Activity

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

