Tobam Purchases 67,767 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tobam raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.24% of United Therapeutics worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,700 shares of company stock worth $51,915,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.40. 74,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

