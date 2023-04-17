Tobam Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.