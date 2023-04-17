Tobam Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tobam lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock traded down $28.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,685.98. 8,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,092. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,764.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,104.74. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

