Tobam Buys 29,866 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.07. 1,567,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.