Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Short Interest Update

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,039,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 1,797,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TMPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Times China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

TMPPF remained flat at $0.07 on Monday. Times China has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

