thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of TKAMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.73%.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

