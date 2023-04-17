Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $364.87 million and $11.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.23 or 1.00010877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0364666 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,744,688.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.