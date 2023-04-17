Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.55. 145,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

