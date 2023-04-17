The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 597,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

