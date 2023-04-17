The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.58. 2,929,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.02. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

