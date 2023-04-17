The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.42. 1,557,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,250. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.