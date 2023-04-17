The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $5.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Riskified from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 88,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

About Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

