The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $25.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

