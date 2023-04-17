The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $21.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLO. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.
DLocal Trading Up 1.6 %
DLO traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 531,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,887. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
