The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $34.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 57,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.