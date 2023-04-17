The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $34.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 57,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in PAR Technology by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 232,267 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PAR Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

