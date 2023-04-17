The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $138.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 256,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

