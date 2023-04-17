The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) Cut to Hold at Investec

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
The Foschini Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Foschini Group stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The Foschini Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.44.
The Foschini Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Foschini Group (FHNGY)
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Receive News & Ratings for The Foschini Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Foschini Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.