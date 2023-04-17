The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) Cut to Hold at Investec

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of The Foschini Group stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The Foschini Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The Foschini Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates independent chain-stores in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through TFG Africa Retail, Credit, TFG London, and TFG Australia segments. It offers clothing for men, ladies, and kids; jewelry; cellphones; accessories; cosmetics; sporting and outdoor apparel, and footwear and equipment; and homeware and furniture.

