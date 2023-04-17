The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 99,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,742. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $759.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 476.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

