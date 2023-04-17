The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.46.

EL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.84. 521,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,617. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

