The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,712. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

