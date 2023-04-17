The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

