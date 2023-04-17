The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
