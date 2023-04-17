The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,827,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,764,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.