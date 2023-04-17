The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($47.15) to GBX 3,992 ($49.44) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,069.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

