Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $24.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003877 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 955,797,334 coins and its circulating supply is 934,538,238 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

