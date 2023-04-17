Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.61.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

