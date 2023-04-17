Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of Terreno Realty worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 316,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.