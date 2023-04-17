Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

