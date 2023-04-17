Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
