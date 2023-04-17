TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,300 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

TerrAscend stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,621. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

