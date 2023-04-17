Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.38 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $174,298.46 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

