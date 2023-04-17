Terra Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Terra has a market cap of $353.77 million and approximately $47.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 254,104,586 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

