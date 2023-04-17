Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.83 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 2% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $752.81 million and approximately $57.83 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004688 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,177,726,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,338,243,929 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

