Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 24,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 325,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TERN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

