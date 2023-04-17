Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Up 34.2% in March

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,372,900 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 9,962,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133,729.0 days.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

