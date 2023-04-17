Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.