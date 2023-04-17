Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.