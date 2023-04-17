Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.04

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.04 and last traded at C$65.33, with a volume of 1058515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

Teck Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

