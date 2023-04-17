Teck Resources’ (TECK) “Sector Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

