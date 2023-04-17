Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives “Sector Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

