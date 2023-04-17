TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.92 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

