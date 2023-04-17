TD Securities Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Buy

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

