TD Cowen Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $562.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $596.00 to $562.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,078. The stock has a market cap of $469.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

