TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 3.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Datadog Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.75 and a beta of 0.97.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datadog (DDOG)
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.