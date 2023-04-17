TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 3.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,777 shares of company stock worth $47,227,341. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.