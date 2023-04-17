Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 485,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.