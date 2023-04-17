Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tantech Stock Performance
Shares of Tantech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Tantech
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
