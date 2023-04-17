Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 3.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.49. 989,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,551,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

