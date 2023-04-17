Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Sells $8,347,024.12 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.38. 1,223,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,535. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

